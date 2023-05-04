TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Tiverton woman who lived in the home where nearly three dozen dogs were found living in squalor Wednesday will eventually face charges, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

The RISPCA said animal control officers removed 34 dogs and two cats from a Roseland Terrace home after receiving a report that the animals were living in “hazardous conditions.”

The vast majority of the dogs were locked in cages, according to the RISPCA, while some roamed freely throughout the house.

“It was an over-capacity hoarding situation,” RISPCA President Wayne Kezirian said.

The RISPCA believes the dogs, which vary in size and breed, were illegally imported to be sold. The homeowner initially told the officers she was fostering the dogs for a rescue in Texas. It was later discovered that the she wasn’t licensed to run a rescue out of her home, which the RISPCA claimed was in deplorable condition.

In a post on her rescue’s Facebook page, the woman claimed she “…carelessly missed licensing renewals, which resulted in our licensing being revoked.”

“I take full responsibility for this,” she wrote. “There is no reason for this other than procrastination, and being completely overwhelmed with the daily responsibilities of caring for the dogs in our charge.”

The woman explained that the dogs were being cared for and weren’t being sold, adding that her rescue isn’t for profit.

“I am not going to make excuses as to why things escalated as they did. The fact is, I took in more dogs than we had room for … with the expectation that we would find ther ight forever homes for them quickly,” she said. “We were aware that our circumstances were quickly becoming overwhelming, and were trying to make things right. These dogs are our number one priority.”

While that may be true, Kezirian said he doesn’t buy it.

“Several of the dogs have wounds and sores that haven’t been treated,” Kezirian said. “Good intentions are not an excuse for animal cruelty.”

The discovery of the dogs came just days after nearly 30 animals were rescued from a home in Warwick. Those animals were found after two large dogs were seen roaming around the neighborhood. The dogs, believed to be wolf hybrids, have since been moved to a sanctuary in Ohio, and two residents have been charged with intentionally letting them loose.

12 News has also learned that the RISPCA removed 43 animals — 20 dogs, 20 cats, one rabbit and two guinea pigs — from a home in Central Falls earlier this week. That home, according to the RISPCA, belongs to relative of the Warwick residents.

The RISPCA is working around the clock to care for the dogs and get them ready to either be fostered or adopted. Since the RISPCA has been overwhelmed by the recent rescues, it’s relying on other shelters to house some of the dogs, including The Potter League for Animals.

The Potter League’s Todd Cramer tells 12 News the shelter has taken in five dogs from the Tiverton home.

“Luckily we got them in time,” Cramer said. “Now they can move on to healthy and happy homes.”

The woman and two other residents were evicted from the home after it was deemed uninhabitable.

“Immediate steps are being taken to repair the damages to the residence resulting from the wear and tear of being a rescue,” the woman wrote. “We hope by making the necessary changes, that [the dogs] will all be allowed to return to us.”

Anyone interested in fostering one or more of the dogs being cared for by the RISPCA can submit an application online.