RISPCA increases reward to $3,100 in nail-filled hot dog case

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) has raised its $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person in Newport who scattered pieces of hot dogs with nails in them.

The RISPCA said it was able to increase the reward to $3,100 through donations from concerned members of the community.

A man found the hot dogs last week while walking his dog on Thurston Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Patrick Walsh at (401) 845-5775.

Donations to the RISPCA’s Law Enforcement Department can be made by contacting Director of Development and Community Relations Connie Kile at (401) 438-8150 ext. 8 or ckile@rispca.com.