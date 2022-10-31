NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency responders were called Monday to a crash involving a RIPTA bus near the border of Newport and Middletown.

The crash happened around noon where Admiral Kalbfus Road meets West Main Road.

Newport police told 12 News that some people suffered minor injuries and three were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The bus driver was one of the people transported, according to a spokesperson for RIPTA.

No citations have been issued, but police said the crash remains under investigation.