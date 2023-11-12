JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A RIPTA bus crash in Jamestown is under investigation.

According to police, they say the bus was traveling on its regular route Saturday night when the driver appeared to have a medical incident that caused the bus to go off the road in the area of North Road by the Rt. 138 overpass.

The bus came to a stop in the wetland on the side of the road.

The driver and one passenger were transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation.