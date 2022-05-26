NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Beginning Friday, getting around Newport during the summer months will be a whole lot cheaper.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) unveiled a free “Hop-on Hop-Off” trolley service Thursday that allows tourists and residents alike to quickly and easily get around the city.

The trolley service is being funded by Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island.

Courtesy: RIPTA

“This exciting partnership is a creative solution to help alleviate traffic congestion during the

peak tourist season, while also benefiting the local community,” RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said.

The trolley service is only temporary, however, and will run through Oct. 31. It covers RIPTA’s Route 67, which provides transportation to a number of the city’s tourist destinations, and the recently-added Route 68, which connects the north end to the city’s beaches.

“Having a free circulating trolley is an important step towards helping increase mobility to areas

which historically have high visitation,” Discover Newport CEO Evan Smith said. “Other American cities utilize similar programs which have helped them improve circulation and congestion challenges.”

Those who wish to utilize the trolley service can hop on and off at RIPTA bus stops along the two bus routes.