MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) launched a project to resurface a one-mile stretch of Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown that more than 16,000 cars drive over every day.

The project will also make improvements for those who walk and bike along the roadway.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the busy thoroughfare has not been properly maintained over the years, leading to poor conditions that drivers are now faced with.

Early this spring, construction will begin to make improvements from East Main Road to Green End Avenue.

“It may look like an average enough paving project, but it’s the first road that we’ll be paving as part of a great push during the next several years to bring our state of good repair to our roads and bridges here in the state,” Alviti said.

Alviti said the state will be spending $422 million on paving projects like this one over the next five years.

“We’re making great progress on our bridges, bringing them to a state of good repair and thanks to the additional bipartisan bill, we will be able to now bring our pavement conditions in the state into a state of good repair,” he added.

The Aquidneck Avenue project costs $9 million, according to Alviti, but he said it includes additional work on sidewalks, as well as ADA improvements.

The project includes reconstruction of the road base using a process called pavement reclamation. Alviti said the base of the roadway will be rebuilt to provide a long-lasting repair of the driving surface.

“We’ll be using good materials with a contractor like Cardi, providing state of the art paving that will last a long time and prevent potholes from reappearing along this roadway as they have and become a nuisance to many people,” he said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) in part, provides $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects over the next five years.

Members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, including Rep. David Cicilline, helped to pass the bill, which will send more than $2.5 billion of federal tax money to Rhode Island to repair roads and bridges, upgrade public transit and rail systems, tackle the climate crisis and secure access to clean drinking water.

“We were able to take, from our ten year plan out of 600 projects, about 100 projects valued at $2 billion, and use the money that the congressman provided to use to accelerate those 100 projects an average of four years,” Alviti said. “That is really going to bring us to a state of good repair much sooner.”

Cicilline attended Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking for the Aquidneck Avenue project.

“This $9 million project, which is supported by federal funds, will help rebuild this deteriorating road base here on Aquidneck Avenue and ensuring residents and visitors have access to Middletown’s small businesses and beaches,” Cicilline said.

Cicilline said the project will not only improve daily life for the 16,000 vehicles that use it every day, it will also benefit pedestrians and bicyclists.

“It will improve pedestrian and bicycle safety with new sidewalks, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings to ensure that all Rhode Islanders can safely access and utilize this vital corridor,” Cicilline said.

New pedestrian crossings will also be created at entrance to J.H. Gaudet Middle School.

“It’s a major thoroughfare in the town, it’s a major thoroughfare summertime for tourists, for residents, for businesses,” Sen. Lou DiPalma said, who also helped to work on planning for the project.

Alviti said though there is now federal funding to help support the project, planning began as early as 2017 with the help of Sen. DiPalma. He said DiPalma helped to coordinate with the Newport Water Department to install a water main on a portion of the roadway.

Newport and Middletown each contributed up to $267,000 for it, as part of the project, which RIDOT said will minimize the overall disruption to drivers with only one construction project instead of two.

The project is expected to be done in fall 2023, according to RIDOT.