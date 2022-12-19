NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport’s “Road to Nowhere” closed Sunday after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) opened a new connector road between JT Connell Highway and the new Route 138 extension.
The “Road to Nowhere” is a section of highway that ends at the old Newport Grand.
Police said drivers should expect delays on the Pell Bridge as RIDOT plans to implement the following detours:
- Route 138 West/Admiral Kalbfus Road: Traffic will turn left at the new traffic signal onto the Route 138 extension, just after the Newport Grand property. Drivers can continue straight towards the Pell Bridge or turn right onto to connect to the JT Connell Highway.
- Admiral Kalbfus Road Eastbound: Traffic will continue on Admiral Kalbfus Road past the old ramp to Route 138 West, turning right onto the new Route 138 extension toward the Pell Bridge or Downtown Newport.
- JT Connell Highway Northbound: Traffic will turn right onto the new connector and turn left at the new traffic signal toward Admiral Kalbfus Road or bear right onto Route 138 West toward the Pell Bridge.