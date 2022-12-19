NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport’s “Road to Nowhere” closed Sunday after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) opened a new connector road between JT Connell Highway and the new Route 138 extension.

The “Road to Nowhere” is a section of highway that ends at the old Newport Grand.

Police said drivers should expect delays on the Pell Bridge as RIDOT plans to implement the following detours: