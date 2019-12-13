RIDOT: Pell Bridge construction should not affect Newport businesses

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Before plans to reconfigure the Pell Bridge Interchange are set in stone, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is seeking public input.

The agency held an informational meeting about the project Thursday night at Newport City Hall.

“The project is going to be in their community. The more input we can get from people who are going to be using the surface transportation within the community, the better we can make the project for that community,” said David Fish, RIDOT administrator for project management.

RIDOT said the goal of the project – which is still in draft phase – is to reduce traffic, not only on the bridge but also in downtown Newport.

According to an “about” page, the project will:

Consolidate and remove existing highway infrastructure

Provide connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists between Admiral Kalbfus Road and America’s Cup Avenue along Newport Secondary corridor

Provide transit connection between Pell Bridge Interchange and Gateway Center

RIDOT stressed Newport will be open during construction – which is slated to begin in the spring of 2021 – so businesses should not be affected.

Anyone who couldn’t make it the public information session can give their thoughts online and via mail sent the following address:

RIDOT c/o VHB

1 Cedar Street, Suite 400

Providence, RI 02903

Anyone with comments or concerns about the project can also contact Jody Richards, P.E., Project Manager II via email at jody.richards@dot.ri.gov or by phone at 401-563-4216

