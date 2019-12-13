NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Before plans to reconfigure the Pell Bridge Interchange are set in stone, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is seeking public input.
The agency held an informational meeting about the project Thursday night at Newport City Hall.
“The project is going to be in their community. The more input we can get from people who are going to be using the surface transportation within the community, the better we can make the project for that community,” said David Fish, RIDOT administrator for project management.
RIDOT said the goal of the project – which is still in draft phase – is to reduce traffic, not only on the bridge but also in downtown Newport.
According to an “about” page, the project will:
- Consolidate and remove existing highway infrastructure
- Provide connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists between Admiral Kalbfus Road and America’s Cup Avenue along Newport Secondary corridor
- Provide transit connection between Pell Bridge Interchange and Gateway Center
RIDOT stressed Newport will be open during construction – which is slated to begin in the spring of 2021 – so businesses should not be affected.
Anyone who couldn’t make it the public information session can give their thoughts online and via mail sent the following address:
- RIDOT c/o VHB
- 1 Cedar Street, Suite 400
- Providence, RI 02903
Anyone with comments or concerns about the project can also contact Jody Richards, P.E., Project Manager II via email at jody.richards@dot.ri.gov or by phone at 401-563-4216
LATEST HEADLINES
- RIDOT: Pell Bridge construction should not affect Newport businesses
- Bikes, racks recalled after reports of serious injury
- Off-duty Providence officer nabs armed robbery suspect in Cranston
- Weather Alert: Flood Watch Issued, Heavy Rain on the Way Tonight/Saturday.
- Power restored after stolen car hits utility pole on Providence/Johnston line