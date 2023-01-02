NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is looking to ease traffic congestion in the area of the Newport Pell Bridge from the ongoing construction.

Changes involve improved traffic light timing and signage, which will go into effect on Jan. 3, according to RIDOT Director Peter Alviti.

“We apologize for the inconveniences that the project is creating,” Alviti said. “From the first day, we have been working continuously to put in place improvements that mitigate this inconvenience.”

The traffic light between the bridge and Admiral Kalbfus Road will allow drivers to make free left and right turns more frequently. There will also be a new traffic light for JT Connell Highway traffic headed to the Pell Bridge.

RIDOT also said they will install several new signs throughout the area by Jan. 13 that will show drivers how to reach major destinations.

“We assure you that some inconveniences are both necessary and temporary in order to make the space we need available to build the new and much-improved infrastructure that will make traveling around Newport more pleasant and create an unprecedented opportunity for economic growth for Newport,” Altivi continued.

To learn more about the $74 million Pell Bridge interchange project, visit RIDOT’s website.