RI Veterans Home to receive nearly $2M boost to protect residents from virus

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — The Rhode Island Veterans Home is getting nearly $2 million in federal funding to help protect veterans from the coronavirus and ensure high-quality care.

The state’s congressional delegation said in a statement Friday that the $1,980,022 in aid stems from the $250 million set aside for state veterans homes that was included in the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Our veterans and their families deserve the best care possible,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “This new federal funding will help ensure the Rhode Island Veterans Home has the resources it needs to carry out its mission and provide residents with the highest level of care and treatment possible.”

The delegation said the emergency funding can be used to enhance care and treatment during the pandemic, as well as to enhance cleaning services, buy protective equipment, and temporarily expand staffing levels.

“The Rhode Island Veterans Home has been on the front lines of this pandemic, providing critical treatment and care to hundreds of Rhode Islanders,” Rep. Jim Langevin said. “We owe so much to those brave women and men who have sacrificed for our country, so I’m thrilled to deliver this federal funding to support the Veterans Home and its work.”

This additional aid is on top of an $840,000 payment the Rhode Island Veterans Home received in April through a $100 million provision under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

“We owe all our veterans an immense debt of gratitude. That means ensuring they receive the care and benefits that they’ve earned,” Cicilline said.

The $121 million state-run veterans home in Bristol opened in 2017 and can accommodate about 200 residents.