CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI Veterans Home to receive nearly $2M boost to protect residents from virus

East Bay

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol. (file photo)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — The Rhode Island Veterans Home is getting nearly $2 million in federal funding to help protect veterans from the coronavirus and ensure high-quality care.

The state’s congressional delegation said in a statement Friday that the $1,980,022 in aid stems from the $250 million set aside for state veterans homes that was included in the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Our veterans and their families deserve the best care possible,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “This new federal funding will help ensure the Rhode Island Veterans Home has the resources it needs to carry out its mission and provide residents with the highest level of care and treatment possible.”

The delegation said the emergency funding can be used to enhance care and treatment during the pandemic, as well as to enhance cleaning services, buy protective equipment, and temporarily expand staffing levels.

“The Rhode Island Veterans Home has been on the front lines of this pandemic, providing critical treatment and care to hundreds of Rhode Islanders,” Rep. Jim Langevin said. “We owe so much to those brave women and men who have sacrificed for our country, so I’m thrilled to deliver this federal funding to support the Veterans Home and its work.”

This additional aid is on top of an $840,000 payment the Rhode Island Veterans Home received in April through a $100 million provision under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

“We owe all our veterans an immense debt of gratitude. That means ensuring they receive the care and benefits that they’ve earned,” Cicilline said.

The $121 million state-run veterans home in Bristol opened in 2017 and can accommodate about 200 residents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/14/21: Federal relief money poll, Rep. Cheney ouster

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community