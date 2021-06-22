RI school district under fire for deciding to start next year on Jewish holiday

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) ─ School is out for summer in most districts across Rhode Island, but for one of them, next year’s first day is already under scrutiny.

The Bristol Warren Regional School District has set next year’s first day for Sept. 7, which also happens to be the first day of Rosh Hashanah.

The decision isn’t sitting right with the towns’ Jewish community. Cantor Dr. Joel Gluck of United Brothers Synagogue, who said the holiday is a time for self-reflection, which students can’t successfully do while in school.

“We’re prohibited from doing work, traditional work, on this holiday because we’re supposed to be spending most of the day in prayer, in conversation with God, attending religious services to put us in that correct frame of mind,” Gluck said.

Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island President Adam Greenman tells 12 News requested the Bristol Warren Regional School Committee discuss changing the district’s start date.

But in a vote of 5-4, Greenman’s request was shot down.

“The district’s unwillingness to even have a discussion with us kind of makes this even more disturbing,” Gluck said.

Greenman said Rosh Hashana hasn’t fallen this early in 24 years, which is why several school districts across Rhode Island – including Providence, East Greenwich, Cranston and Barrington – are ensuring their start dates don’t interfere with the holiday.

Gluck said this is just another case of religious inequity, especially since nearly all school districts in the state, including Bristol Warren, have Good Friday off.

“It speaks to unequal treatment of religious holidays, when one religion’s holiday is given off while another religion’s holiday is not,” Gluck said.

Greenman said other school districts are planning to start on Rosh Hashanah as well, however, the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island has only heard concerns from Bristol Warren.

12 News reached out to the Bristol Warren Regional School Committee for comment but has yet to hear back.