PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has revoked the license of an in-home caregiver who’s been accused of exploiting an elderly Little Compton woman.

Jahlena Giron, 34, of Providence, was arrested two years ago after an investigation revealed she reportedly withdrew money from the woman’s bank account.

Giron is also accused of cashing a forged check from the victim for $3,500, and attempting to cash another $4,800 check that was later flagged as suspicious.

She was later charged with exploitation of an elderly person, larceny of over $500, forgery, counterfeiting and obtaining money under false pretenses.

Giron’s nursing assistant registration was revoked Tuesday after she failed to appear at a Health Department hearing regarding the matter earlier this month.

“Based on the pleadings and the undisputed evidence, [Giron] accessed her patient’s ATM card and check book and stole money from her,” the Health Department wrote in a disciplinary order obtained by 12 News.

The Health Department determined Giron had not only broke the law, she also violated the “unprofessional conduct” statute of the state’s licensing regulation.

Giron’s next court date is scheduled for April 16.