RI National Guard conducts training in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Army National Guard 143rd Airborne Infantry conducted it’s annual training along the shores of Easton Beach in Newport on Wednesday.

A Black Hawk helicopter could be seen throughout the day, between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., making rounds as several airborne soldiers skydived into the waters.

A total of 54 airborne soldiers jumped as a part of Wednesday’s training, which is just one of many set to continue in the upcoming weeks.

Commander Captain Christian Carter and First Sergeant Anthony Distefano successfully had all of the soldiers safely jump. They also had joint operations with the Coast Guard, local municipalities, and local National Guard recruiter Staff Sergeant Chase and her team.

For more information you can connect with the National Guard on Instagram.

If you have any questions or inquiries regarding recruitment, you can reach Staff Sergeant Kayla Chase on Instagram and Facebook.

For additional information about joining the National Guard in the Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth area contact SSG Chase (401) 374-9055 or you can contact your local recruiter through the R.I. Army National Guard website or (401) 374-9072.