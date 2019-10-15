RI lobsterman goes overboard, drowns off NY coast

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Narragansett man died while out catching lobster off the coast of New York.

Justin Zinno, 26, is being remembered by his family as a loving son and a hard-working man. His mother told Eyewitness News he was well-liked in the community and worked as a lobsterman for years prior to the accident.

Tiverton police say Zinno left the Main Street port aboard the Sakonnet Lobster II. The vessel was about 75 nautical miles southeast of Montauk when he went overboard, according to Lt. Daniel Raymond.

“It occurred around 4:45 in the morning and his body was retrieved from the water around 6 a.m.,” he said.

Raymond said it’s unclear at this time what caused Zinno to go overboard and police are now investigating the events leading up to his death.

The Coast Guard out of New York says they sent a nearby research vessel with medical assistance on board to respond to the incident.