RI ‘icon’ and first Black mayor Paul Gaines dies at 88

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The City by the Sea is mourning the loss of former Mayor Paul Gaines, Sr.

Gaines, a native Newporter, passed away Thursday at the age of 88. He was the first African American to be appointed mayor in New England, according to a spokesperson for the Newport mayor’s office.

Flags were lowered to half-staff Friday to honor Gaines, who is considered a “pillar of the Newport community and a role model to generations of island residents.”

Gaines served as the mayor of Newport from 1981 to 1983. During his tenure, the designs and planning for the Newport Police Station and the Newport Tourism and Convention Center were finalized.

Gaines leaves behind his wife, Jo Ava Gaines, whom he was married to for 61 years.

Rep. David Cicilline expressed his condolences to Gaines’ family, calling him a “trailblazer and a Rhode Island icon.”

“The first Black mayor of a New England city, Paul never stopped fighting for Newport or its people,” Cicilline said in a statement. “All those whose lives he touched were privileged to be in his presence. My thoughts are with his wife, Jo Eva, and their entire family right now.”

Prior to being elected mayor, Gaines served in the military from 1955-57 after graduating from Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans.

He then returned to Newport, where he taught social studies, health and physical education at Thompson Junior High School (now Thompson Middle School). Gaines later taught history at Rogers High School, where he also coached basketball.

Gaines left Rogers to serve as a top administrator at Bridgewater State College (now Bridgewater University) before retiring, ending his 37-year career education.

In 1968, the Newport City Council appointed Gaines to fill an unexpired term on the Newport School Committee before being elected to the position in a municipal election.

In 1977, he was elected to the Newport City Council. A city spokesperson said he was the first African American elected to the council since the turn of the century. Four years later, he was elected mayor.

Following his 3-year term, Gaines remained heavily involved in the community and served on a series of boards and committees, most notably the Committee for the Renovation of Patriots’ Park in Portsmouth, where he oversaw the construction of a monument for the First Rhode Island Regiment (“the Black Regiment”) that fought in the Revolutionary War.