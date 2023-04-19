LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide grand jury has opted not to press charges against anyone in connection with the mysterious death of a man in Little Compton last fall.

Steven Velozo, 47, died unexpectedly after attending a going-away party for his mother back in October. It was later determined he died of “mechanical asphyxia.”

The R.I. Attorney General’s Office offered no explanation for the decision, citing state law regarding “grand jury secrecy.”

Velozo’s death marked the town’s first homicide since 1999.