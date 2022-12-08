MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A local firefighter got the chance to be featured in the 2023 American Lung Association Firefighter Calendar.

Jacob Francis of the Middletown Fire Department was chosen after becoming one of the top Fight for Air Climb participants.

Francis raced up hundreds of stairs in full 40-pound gear to support respiratory disease awareness.

“I climb to represent my department and all my brothers and sisters who have sworn to protect the communities we serve,” Francis said. “Clean and breathable air is essential in our profession and supporting a cause that provides initiative in providing clean air to our communities and people in need is a win, win situation.”

To purchase the calendar, visit the American Lung Association’s website.