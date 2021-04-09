RI festivals begin to outline summer plans

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Summer events are being looked at with an optimistic view this year.

Large organized events are expected to resume, with the R.I. Department of Health projecting that by June 17, 70% of Rhode Islanders 16 and older will be fully vaccinated.

The events will look a little different with capacity restrictions and other regulations in place, but organizers of the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals have already outlined their plans to return to Fort Adams.

The Folk Festival will be spread across six days, split into two, three-day events: July 23 – 25 and July 26 – 28.

The Jazz Festival will keep its traditional three-day format and run from July 30 – August 1.

The oldest continuous Fourth of July Celebration in Bristol is also expected to happen this summer.

“We’re very motivated to get people vaccinated and we’re going to enjoy a real Fourth of July,” Gov. Dan McKee said during Thursday’s briefing. “We expect that there will be parades and fireworks on the Fourth right here in Rhode Island.”

Tickets for the Newport festivals have not yet gone on sale, and organizers warned of possible fake tickets being sold.