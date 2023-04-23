EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Energy says the on-and-off power outages happening in parts of the East Bay on Sunday were caused by osprey nests.

A spokesperson with RI Energy said they discovered “a couple of nests” on a transmission line at their Warren substation, which caused intermittent power outages throughout the day for those living in the area.

Outages were reported in locations including East Providence and Barrington.

R.I. Energy says customers should not see any more interruptions and they are working with the R.I. Department of Environmental Management to relocate the birds.