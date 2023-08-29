MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a Middletown doughnut shop has been charged with sexual assault, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Valdemar Leite, 54, was arrested last week on charges of first-degree and second-degree sexual assault.

Police didn’t elaborate on the allegations, but court records indicate that the incident happened in Portsmouth in May 2022.

Leite pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently being held without bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Thursday, according to court records.

Police confirmed that Leite is the owner of Ma’s Donuts, which filed a trademark lawsuit against a New Bedford shop with the same name more than two years ago.

12 News reached out to Ma’s Donuts regarding the charges, but the shop’s manager declined to comment.