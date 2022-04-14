NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Cheering on the runners in the Boston Marathon was a tradition for Heather Abbott and her friends. After the Red Sox game, they’d head over to Boylston Street and find a spot to watch the race.

But nine years ago, Abbott’s life, along with the lives of many others, would be changed forever.

On April 15, 2013, bombs were detonated near the finish line, killing three people and wounding more than 260 others.

“Very shortly after I arrived on Boylston Street, right in front of Forum restaurant, the bombs exploded. I was struck by the second one,” Abbott told 12 News on Thursday.

Abbott credits Erin Chatham with saving her life that day, but after three surgeries in four days, she made the difficult choice to have the lower half of her leg amputated.

In the days and years that followed, Abbott relied on the strength of others.

“I had 16 other individuals who went through the exact same thing on the exact same day to lean on for support,” she said.

Almost a year later, she launched the Heather Abbott Foundation which provides prosthetics to other victims of traumatic injuries.

“What became evident to me shortly after I became an amputee is the fact that prosthetic devices are very expensive and are often out of reach for many amputees,” Abbott explained.

Monday is the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. There will be a team of 11 running to support the foundation, and they’ve raised more than $100,000 for the cause.

With the recent Brooklyn subway shooting, public safety is top of mind. The FBI’s Boston field office is urging everyone to remain vigilant and reach out if they see something suspicious in person or online.