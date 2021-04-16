Rhode Island Veterans Home gets federal virus relief funds

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Veterans Home is getting an infusion of $840,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding, and more money is on the way.

Officials said Friday the funding stems from a $100 million emergency payment to state veterans homes nationwide from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

It was signed into law in December.

Officials say it is critical for veterans and their caregivers at the Rhode Island Veterans Home have continued access to lifesaving supplies and resources during the pandemic.

The $121 million state-run veterans home in Bristol opened in 2017 and can accommodate about 200 residents.