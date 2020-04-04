Rhode Island SPCA working to place goats and pony found living in unsanitary conditions

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is working to place several goats and a pony into permanent homes after they were voluntarily given up by their owner earlier this week.

An investigation found the animals were lacking adequate food and shelter and were living in unsanitary and hazardous conditions, according to the RISPCA. The agency was assisted in its investigation by the State Veterinarian and the Portsmouth Police Department.

The RISPCA is now caring for five adult goats, two one-week old kids, and a Shetland Pony.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the RISPCA is not open for viewing but anyone interested in adopting can contact them by email at adoption@rispca.com.

With this latest case, the RISPCA is reminding people that even during this time of social distancing its Law Enforcement Division is still operating in the field, responding daily to complaints of animal cruelty and neglect.