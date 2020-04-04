Rhode Island SPCA working to place goats and pony found living in unsanitary conditions

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Rhode Island SPCA

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is working to place several goats and a pony into permanent homes after they were voluntarily given up by their owner earlier this week.

An investigation found the animals were lacking adequate food and shelter and were living in unsanitary and hazardous conditions, according to the RISPCA. The agency was assisted in its investigation by the State Veterinarian and the Portsmouth Police Department.

The RISPCA is now caring for five adult goats, two one-week old kids, and a Shetland Pony.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the RISPCA is not open for viewing but anyone interested in adopting can contact them by email at adoption@rispca.com.

With this latest case, the RISPCA is reminding people that even during this time of social distancing its Law Enforcement Division is still operating in the field, responding daily to complaints of animal cruelty and neglect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com