BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s first independently owned men’s soccer club is in search of a mascot to cheer them on during the team’s inaugural season.

Rhode Island FC said Friday the team is down to their final four candidates for the role. The finalists will compete in front of a panel of judges at Colt Andrews School Saturday morning.

The candidates will complete their tryouts wearing mascot costumes of colleges from across the state, including Tupper the Bulldog from Bryant University, Bruno the Bear from Brown University and Willie T. Wildcat from Johnson & Wales University.

The mascot itself has yet to be announced, but the team said it will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“We are committed to building one of the best fan experiences and want to ensure that every Rhode Islander feels connected to our club,” RIFC President Brett Luy wrote.

Rhode Island FC will also be hosting open tryouts for the team on Nov. 11.

Season tickets for next year are still available for purchase online.