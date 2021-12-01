Reward for information on abandoned dogs in Portsmouth increased to more than $15K

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Potter League for Animals has more than doubled its reward for information on two dogs that were found abandoned on the side of the road in Portsmouth on Thanksgiving morning.

The animal shelter is now offering $15,500 to anyone who can help police identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible.

The two female dogs were found near the Gardner Seveney Sports Complex. Police said they were “lethargic and emaciated” and brought to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

One of the dogs had to be euthanized due to poor health, according to police, while the other is being cared for by the Potter League.

The Potter League was initially offering a $5,000 reward, but multiple anonymous donors have come forward since then to contribute.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portsmouth detectives by calling (401) 683-0994 or the general line at (401) 683-0300.

