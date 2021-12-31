Residents express frustration in COVID testing process

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — COVID-19 testing sites are seeing some of their highest demand ever as many Rhode Islanders and Southeastern Massachuset residents brave long lines just to get tested.

Emotions were running high in Barrington, as hundreds of residents are waiting in lines to be tested ahead of the new year.

“Friday we called the state for 2 testing sites that were open without an appointment. Central Falls and Pawtucket – we went to both of those and they had run out of their walk-in tests– said they had a line at 7 in the morning that day,” said Stephanie Hardt Adamek.

When asked about the turnaround time for tests, Lindsay Ayres, a Bristol resident said “It’s frustrating when we’re trying to prevent and stop the spread– the process is so far behind a PCR is taking 7 days to get back meanwhile people are having negative rapids and a PCR is roaming around and you could be positive and you’re out and about”

According to the Department of Health Director, Doctor Nicole Alexander Scott, even with the continued delays, Rhode Island continues to be the nationwide leader when it comes to testing per capita.

With testings sites in high demand, Governor Mckee announced that six testing locations will be open on new years day to help ease the struggle of finding a test, including 500 rapid tests in Central Falls.