NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A mystery of maritime history has been solved, according to Australian researchers, but local archaeologists are less convinced.

A new report from the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) claims the shipwreck of His Majesty’s Bark Endeavour is located in Newport Harbor.

The vessel, then controlled by the British and renamed Lord Sandwich, was reportedly in poor condition and being used to hold American prisoners of war when it was deliberately sunk in 1778, according to the report.

In 1999, ANMM teamed up with the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) to seek out the shipwreck. Several expeditions were conducted in the years that followed, which involved underwater surveys by divers, remote sensing of the seafloor, and analyzing samples of stone, coal, timber and sediment acquired from known shipwreck sites from the 18th century.

None of those sites provided sufficient evidence to be considered the Endeavour, the report said. But when the project resumed in 2015 with diving expeditions surveying a large area of Newport Harbor, there was a breakthrough. ANMM’s Dr. Nigel Erskine said they found evidence that helped narrow the possible location of the ship’s final resting place.

The new area focus was just north of Goat Island, which is said to contain 5 of 13 transport boats that were sunk in 1778.

Between 2017 and 2021, the team continued to examine the remains of five shipwrecks in the area, according to the report. Each one was given a codename, and RI 2394 is the one that got the most attention since it seemed to resemble the Endeavour.

Researchers found the measurements of RI 2394 compare “favorably” to those of the Endeavour, while the timbers were sampled and determined to be of European design.

“What we want to do now is to alert the world that this a globally significant shipwreck and it deserves protection,” said Dr. Peter Hobbins, a historian from ANMM.

Hobbins told 12 News that to ensure the site is protected, they’ll have to get all of the governments involved and see to it that the area is patrolled and items are not taken or moved.

However, not everyone agrees with ANMM about the report. Following their announcement, RIMAP released a statement calling the findings “premature.”

“The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) is now and always has been the lead organization for the study in Newport Harbor,” they said. “The ANMM announcement today is a breach of the contract between RIMAP and the ANMM for the conduct of this research and how its results are to be shared with the public.”

“What we see on the shipwreck site under study is consistent with what might be expected of Endeavour, but there has been no indisputable data found to prove the site is that iconic vessel, and there are many unanswered questions that could overturn such an identification,” the statement continued. “When the study is done, RIPMAP will post the legitimate report on its website at www.rimap.org.”

In the meantime, Hobbins said he hopes everyone is proud of the shared heritage between the United States, Australia, New Zealand, England, and all others involved.

“I think it’s a worldwide monument,” he said. “It really is that significant.”