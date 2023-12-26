(AP) — A record 2.6 million couples tied the knot in 2022, spending an average of $30,000 for the ceremony and reception. 73% shelled out an additional $5100 for their honeymoon.
According to Fast Company, the leading 2024 travel trend in 2024 will be “hyperlocal” travel — shifting away from the multi-country and multi-region itineraries, opting instead for week-long stays in one city with plenty of local experiences to enjoy. The Knot echoes this, noting that 47% of couples choose to stay in the United States for their honeymoon adventure.
Imagine unwinding in luxurious hotels, dining in the coziest of restaurants, and indulging in romantic activities, each carefully chosen to highlight the unique charm of every state. From the tranquility of coastal shores to the grandeur of mountain vistas, these destinations promise to amplify the romance and create memories to last a lifetime.
Honeymoon.com wants to send newly married couples on a journey of love and discovery, curating an enchanting guide to the top romantic destinations across the United States.
With a focus on picturesque settings that range from serene coastal shores to majestic mountain landscapes, their selections for the top romantic destinations in each state aim to create unforgettable experiences for couples.
Reflecting the shift towards all-inclusive travel, and taking into account The Knot’s 2024 honeymoon and travel trends, Honeymoons.com looked at the best honeymoon destinations offering comprehensive packages and those that encourage couples to disconnect from their devices and connect with each other. The list also features a variety of hotels and inns with historical significance, offering a blend of luxury and a journey through time.
Hilton’s 2024 travel trend reports that culture and experiences drive many travelers’ choices, so Honeymoons.com evaluated leading restaurants that offer not just a meal but a gateway to cultural immersion and memorable experiences to enrich the honeymoon experience.
The Top Romantic Destinations in Each State
Here are the Best Honeymoon Hotel, Intimate Restaurant, and Most Romantic Activity, based on Honeymoon.com’s exclusive search data and the top trends of 2024.
Alabama – Point Clear
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa
Intimate Restaurant: Gambino’s
Most Romantic Activity: Making Waves Boat Charters
Alaska – Juneau
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Jorgenson House
Intimate Restaurant: In Bocca Al Lupo
Most Romantic Activity: Tracy Arm Fjord
Arizona – Sedona
Best Honeymoon Hotel: L’Auberge de Sedona
Intimate Restaurant: Casa Sedona
Most Romantic Activity: Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend Tour
Arkansas – Hot Springs
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Lookout Point Inn
Intimate Restaurant: Luna Bella
Most Romantic Activity: Garvan Woodland Gardens
California – Santa Barbara
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Rosewood Miramar Beach
Intimate Restaurant: Toma Restaurant and Bar
Most Romantic Activity: Wine Tasting Tour
Colorado – Aspen
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Little Nell
Intimate Restaurant: Element 47
Most Romantic Activity: Hot Air Balloon Rides
Connecticut – Mystic
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Spicer Mansion
Intimate Restaurant: Oyster Club
Most Romantic Activity: Sailing on the Mystic River
Delaware – Rehoboth Beach
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Bellmoor Inn and Spa
Intimate Restaurant: Eden
Most Romantic Activity: Strolling the Boardwalk
Florida – Key West
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Sunset Key Cottages
Intimate Restaurant: Latitudes
Most Romantic Activity: Sunset Sail
Georgia – Savannah
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Kehoe House
Intimate Restaurant: The Grey
Most Romantic Activity: Carriage Ride through Historic District
Hawaii – Maui
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
Intimate Restaurant: Mama’s Fish House
Most Romantic Activity: Sunset Cruise
Idaho – Coeur d’Alene
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Coeur d’Alene Resort
Intimate Restaurant: Beverly’s
Most Romantic Activity: Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruise
Illinois – Chicago
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Langham, Chicago
Intimate Restaurant: Alinea
Most Romantic Activity: Chicago Riverwalk
Indiana – Nashville
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Artists Colony Inn
Intimate Restaurant: Story Inn
Most Romantic Activity: Brown County State Park
Iowa – Dubuque
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Julien Dubuque
Intimate Restaurant: Caroline’s Restaurant
Most Romantic Activity: Mississippi River Cruise
Kansas – Wichita
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Ambassador Hotel Wichita
Intimate Restaurant: Siena Tuscan Steakhouse
Most Romantic Activity: Botanica Wichita Gardens
Kentucky – Louisville
Best Honeymoon Hotel: 21c Museum Hotel
Intimate Restaurant: Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Most Romantic Activity: Belle of Louisville Riverboat Cruise
Louisiana – New Orleans
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Monteleone
Intimate Restaurant: Commander’s Palace
Most Romantic Activity: French Quarter Carriage Ride
Maine – Bar Harbor
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Harborside Hotel
Intimate Restaurant: The Reading Room Restaurant
Most Romantic Activity: Acadia National Park
Maryland – Annapolis
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Annapolis Inn
Intimate Restaurant: Osteria 177
Most Romantic Activity: Sailing on the Chesapeake Bay
Massachusetts – Nantucket
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Wauwinet
Intimate Restaurant: Topper’s
Most Romantic Activity: Brant Point Lighthouse
Michigan – Mackinac Island
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Grand Hotel
Intimate Restaurant: Woods Restaurant
Most Romantic Activity: Carriage Tour of the Island
Minnesota – Minneapolis
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Ivy
Intimate Restaurant: Spoon and Stable
Most Romantic Activity: Minnehaha Falls
Mississippi – Biloxi
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Intimate Restaurant: Mary Mahoney’s Old French House
Most Romantic Activity: Biloxi Lighthouse Tour
Missouri – Branson
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Big Cedar Lodge
Intimate Restaurant: Osage Restaurant
Most Romantic Activity: Showboat Branson Belle Dinner Cruise
Montana – Whitefish
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hampton Inn & Suites Whitefish
Intimate Restaurant: Three Forks Grille
Most Romantic Activity: Spotted Bear Spirits
Nebraska – Omaha
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District
Intimate Restaurant: 801 Chophouse at the Paxton
Most Romantic Activity: Henry Doorly Zoo
Nevada – Las Vegas
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Vdara Hotel & Spa
Intimate Restaurant: Primal Steakhouse
Most Romantic Activity: Las Vegas Helicopter Night Flight
New Hampshire – Portsmouth
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Hotel Portsmouth
Intimate Restaurant: Ristorante Massimo
Most Romantic Activity: Public
New Jersey – Cape May
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Congress Hall
Intimate Restaurant: Washington Inn
Most Romantic Activity: Sunset Beach
New Mexico – Santa Fe
Best Honeymoon Hotel: La Fonda on the Plaza
Intimate Restaurant: Geronimo
Most Romantic Activity: Georgia O’Keeffe Museum
New York – New York City
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Plaza
Intimate Restaurant: One if by Land, Two if by Sea
Most Romantic Activity: Central Park Carriage Ride
North Carolina – Asheville
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Biltmore Estate
Intimate Restaurant: Curate
Most Romantic Activity: Blue Ridge Parkway
North Dakota – Fargo
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Donaldson
Intimate Restaurant: Mezzaluna
Most Romantic Activity: Red River Zoo
Ohio – Cincinnati
Best Honeymoon Hotel: 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati
Intimate Restaurant: Orchids at Palm Court
Most Romantic Activity: Cincinnati Art Museum
Oklahoma – Oklahoma City
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Colcord Hotel Oklahoma City, Curio Collection by Hilton
Intimate Restaurant: Paseo Grill
Most Romantic Activity: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
Oregon – Bend
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Wall Street Suites
Intimate Restaurant: Pine Tavern Restaurant
Most Romantic Activity: Tumalo Falls
Pennsylvania – Philadelphia
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Rittenhouse Hotel
Intimate Restaurant: Ristorante Pesto
Most Romantic Activity: A Day in Amish Country
Rhode Island – Newport
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Intimate Restaurant: Restaurant Bouchard
Most Romantic Activity: Rough Point Museum
South Carolina – Charleston
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Vendue
Intimate Restaurant: Peninsula Grill
Most Romantic Activity: Carriage Tour of Historic District
South Dakota – Rapid City
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Summer Creek Inn
Intimate Restaurant: Tally’s Silver Spoon
Most Romantic Activity: Mount Rushmore
Tennessee – Nashville
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Hermitage Hotel
Intimate Restaurant: The Catbird Seat
Most Romantic Activity: Grand Ole Opry
Texas – San Antonio
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Emma
Intimate Restaurant: Bliss
Most Romantic Activity: River Walk
Utah – Park City
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Stein Eriksen Lodge
Intimate Restaurant: Riverhorse on Main
Most Romantic Activity: Park City Mountain Resort
Vermont – Stowe
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Trapp Family Lodge
Intimate Restaurant: Michael’s on the Hill
Most Romantic Activity: Stowe Mountain Resort
Virginia – Charlottesville
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Oakhurst Inn
Intimate Restaurant: Hamiltons’ at First & Main
Most Romantic Activity: Virginia Private Custom Wine Tour from Charlottesville
Washington – Seattle
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Lotte Hotel Seattle
Intimate Restaurant: The Pink Door
Most Romantic Activity: Space Needle
West Virginia – Charleston
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Blennerhassett Hotel
Intimate Restaurant: Laury’s Restaurant
Most Romantic Activity: Kanawha State Forest
Wisconsin – Milwaukee
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Downtown
Intimate Restaurant: Sanford Restaurant
Most Romantic Activity: Milwaukee Art Museum
Wyoming – Jackson Hole
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Amangani
Intimate Restaurant: Snake River Grill
Most Romantic Activity: Grand Teton National Park
South Carolina – Hilton Head Island
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Inn & Club at Harbour Town – Sea Pines Resort
Intimate Restaurant: Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana
Most Romantic Activity: Parasailing Adventure at the Hilton Head Island
South Dakota – Sioux Falls
Best Honeymoon Hotel: ClubHouse Hotel & Suites Sioux Falls
Intimate Restaurant: Carnaval Brazilian Grill
Most Romantic Activity: Falls Park
Tennessee – Nashville
Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Joseph
Intimate Restaurant: Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse
Most Romantic Activity: Nashville to Jack Daniel’s Distillery Bus Tour with Tastings
Texas – Austin
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel ZaZa Austin
Intimate Restaurant: Acre 41
Most Romantic Activity: Texas State Capitol
Utah – Park City
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection
Intimate Restaurant: Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Most Romantic Activity: Deer Valley Resort
Wyoming – Jackson Hole
Best Honeymoon Hotel: Rusty Parrot Lodge
Intimate Restaurant: Snake River Grill
Most Romantic Activity: Jackson Hole Playhouse
This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.