Report of smoke at Warren apartment leads to large pot bust

East Bay

Photo: Warren Police Department

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren man was arrested Thursday after 25 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were seized from his Kickemuit Road apartment.

Police said they were called to the apartment complex for a report of smoke coming from a second-floor unit.

As firefighters attempted to vent the apartment, officers observed several large, vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in plain sight, along with five marijuana plants, 8 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 1 ounce of cocaine, MDMA (molly), marijuana wax (dabs) and $2,754 in cash, according to police.

The tenant, Anthony Miranda, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of marijuana and four counts of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance.

