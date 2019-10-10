Report: East Greenwich students accused of buying AP test answers

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Some East Greenwich high school students are accused of cheating on a test in an Advanced Placement class.

East Greenwich News reported that a student went online and purchased a guide with questions and answers to a recent test then offered the questions and answers to several others in a group chat. Some paid for a copy of the guide, the paper reported.

According to the newspaper, more than 20 students in an Advanced Placement Science course were involved.

While he would not provide details on the specific allegations, school superintendent Dr. Victor Mercurio told Eyewitness News in a statement, “While I will not comment on specific individual student discipline as we continue to investigate the depth and breadth of student involvement in this matter, we will apply the components of the student code of conduct and student handbook wherever appropriate.”

Mercurio added, “Academic integrity is paramount. Any time, for any reason, where there’s a breach of academic integrity we have an obligation to respond to it in a manner that ensures individuals are aware of the standard and why that standard is in place.”

The Rhode Island Department of Education has also released the following statement in response to the allegations.