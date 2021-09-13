Repairs underway for Portsmouth road that collapsed during Ida

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Fairview Lane in Portsmouth collapsed in on itself as Ida’s remnants swept across the region.

A failed storm drain and the force of floodwaters gushing underneath the roadway caused the pavement to crumble, according to Portsmouth Public Works Director Brian Woodhead.

Sky Drone 12 over Fairview Lane in Portsmouth

The roadway was restored to passable conditions within a day of the collapse. Construction crews temporarily smoothed the holes in the concrete over with dirt so residents and emergency vehicles could access the neighborhood.

“It’s come a long way,” Woodhead said. “We’ve been very aggressive with all the contractors.”

Last week, contractors began conducting compression tests on the temporary roadway. Woodhead said since everything looked good, crews began paving Monday morning.

Crews are expected to have a binding layer of asphalt down by the end of the day on Monday. Woodhead said the binder will sit for a little over a month before it’s topped off with another layer of asphalt in early November at an estimated cost of $400,000.

“We’re going to wait for this to sit, see if there’s any settling and see if anything else happens to the binder, and then we’re going to put a top on it,” Woodhead explained.

The town is trying to get the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help cover some or all of the cost to repair the roadway.