Reduced speed limit set for Newport Pell Bridge, Route 138

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Those heading to Jamestown or Newport will notice additional law enforcement officers on the road starting next Monday.

It’s part of a multi-agency crackdown on speed and distracted driving and comes ahead of the second phase of the Newport Pell Bridge deck project.

Police said they will focus on Route 138 as well as the bridge itself.

In addition, the speed limit will decrease from 40 mph to 25 mph.

“Not only are we concerned about the drivers themselves and slowing down—work zones are dangerous places. Bridges are dangerous. To that end, we are very concerned about the workers up there doing the road deck project so for a variety of reasons, the speed will be reduced to 25 miles per hour,” Buddy Croft of the R.I. Turnpike & Bridge Authority said.

Phase two of the deck project is expected to be completed by late fall.