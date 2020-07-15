Recently-opened Newport cafe damaged by flash flooding

Drift Cafe told customers Tuesday about the damage on their Instagram story.

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Newport cafe that opened its doors a couple of months ago has been forced to close for the time being after flooding damaged the Thames Street business Tuesday afternoon.

Drift Cafe posted to Instagram saying that no one was hurt, but the torrential rains caused “significant flooding and damage inside and outside of the cafe.”

Strong storms moved across the state Tuesday, causing flash flooding in several communities, including Newport.

The cafe said that, while they will remain closed for repairs, they plan to reopen as soon as possible.

“We thank everyone for the love and support over our first couple of months in business, we love serving you!” the cafe said in its post.