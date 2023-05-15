NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport hotel that went up in flames last spring will soon reopen its doors.

The Wayfinder Hotel announced Monday evening that it will officially welcome guests back sometime this summer.

The hotel, owned by Dovetail + Co., was destroyed by fire nearly one year ago. Since then, the hotel has undergone extensive repairs and renovations.

Dovetail + Co. described the hotel as being “rebuilt and refreshed.”

“We love Rhode Island,” Dovetail + Co. CEO Phil Hospod said. “We are eager to open our doors again and to continue contributing to this dynamic community.”

The newly-renovated hotel boasts 197 rooms, an on-site restaurant, a lobby coffee bar and a seasonal outdoor pool with cocktail service.

The Wayfinder Hotel is hiring for all positions ahead of the summer season. Anyone interested in applying can contact hello@thewayfinderhotel.com.

Dovetail + Co. said it will only be reopening a portion of the hotel this summer. The remainder of the hotel is expected to open in the fall.