MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rocky Brook Orchard is gearing up for what will likely be a busy weekend.

The Middletown farm, which is open for limited hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, has been struggling to sell its surplus of apples due to the season’s continuous loop of rainy weekends.

“It could have been a very promising year,” Rocky Brook Orchard owner Greg Ostheimer said. “But because of the rain, we lost at least one day every weekend.”

Despite this year’s challenges, Ostheimer said his season will likely be extended thanks in part to his farm’s late variety apples, which other nearby orchards may not carry.

“Mutsu is our flagship apple,” he said. “I think we probably have more people come for our Mutsu [apples] than even Honeycrisp. They’re big and they’re one of our best pie apples. They store for months in the refrigerator.”

The region has seen significant rainfall during 18 of the past 22 weekends. This upcoming weekend is expected to be the first dry weekend since Labor Day.