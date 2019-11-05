Raimondo: National Grid needs to be held accountable after January gas outage

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and a number of state lawmakers held a press briefing Tuesday to discuss the findings of the report released last week on the Jan. 2019 natural gas outage on Aquidneck Island.

The outage left thousands of Newport and Middletown residents in the cold for about a week and forced many area businesses to close up shop.

“What happened last year in Newport was unacceptable and National Grid bears some of the responsibility for that because they weren’t prepared,” Raimondo said.

“Ratepayers in RI will not and should not have to bear the cost for their mistakes,” she added.

The investigation conducted by the R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers identified three main causes: a high demand for natural gas, a power failure at a liquified natural gas (LNG) storage and vaporization facility in Providence, and a malfunctioning valve at a meter station in Weymouth.

Noting that the public utility commissions in Massachusetts and New York have the power to issue fines in this type of situation, Raimondo called on the state legislature to give the DPUC more power of penalty.

“If there was the same emergency that happened in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island—the Grid trucks are going to Massachusetts because they know they can be fined there,” she said.

Raimondo said she’s directed the DPUC to develop and enact a plan to make sure we don’t experience a similar outage in the future.

“The people of Aquidneck Island—the people of Rhode Island—deserve affordable, reliable, resilient energy and electricity regardless of the temperature, regardless of the time of year,” she said. “That’s what people expect, pay for, and deserve.”

Raimondo also wanted to clarify that her frustration and disappointment with National Grid is directed at its management, not the men and women out in the field.