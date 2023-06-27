JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Fireworks are a staple of the Fourth of July, but the loud bangs that come with the colorful sparks aren’t always fun for everyone.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is trying to make sure everyone can enjoy Newport’s annual fireworks display this year by holding an event for all ages and abilities.

At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, the DEM is inviting anyone with hearing and sensory sensitivities to view “quiet fireworks” at Beavertail State Park.

While the fireworks won’t be completely soundless, the DEM said watching Newport’s display from Beavertail will vastly reduce the noise level.

All children who attend must be accompanied by an adult. Leashed dogs are also allowed, but the leash must be no longer than 6 feet. The viewing is wheelchair-accessible and stroller-friendly too.

Attendees should consider bringing a flashlight because the bathrooms at Beavertail do not have lighting, according to the DEM.

The Beavertail Aquarium will also be extending its hours so attendees can learn more about local marine life before the fireworks begin.