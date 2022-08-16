BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A billing issue is delaying parcel deliveries for residents of Prudence Island.

A notice on the Prudence and Bay Islands Transport ferry website said the shipping and handling of UPS packages is suspended until a “long-standing billing issue” is resolved.

12 News spoke to Prudence Island resident Ed Aldrich, who said residents now have to pay a round-trip ferry ticket to Bristol, then drive to UPS in Warwick to retrieve their packages.

“If this is not resolved in a matter of a few weeks, there’s going to be some significant ramifications to the population,” Aldrich said.

Driving can be an issue for the elderly residents on the island, according to Aldrich. He said the halt in service is also affecting residents who rely on UPS to deliver medications.

“That’s a problem,” Aldrich added. “When you get to be 80 years old and you’ve got cardiac issues and you’re relying on five meds a day to stay alive and it doesn’t get here, they’re putting people’s lives at risk.”

Aldrich said he’s traveled to the Warwick UPS location, where a pallet of packages addressed to his neighbors is sitting. UPS told 12 News in a statement they are working to address the issue.

“Our priority is to maintain outstanding service reliability for all our customers,” UPS said.

Prudence and Bay Islands Transport has not responded to a request for comment.