PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular summer travel option with a beautiful way to view Narragansett Bay is back on Friday.

The Providence to Newport Ferry Service is setting sail for its eighth season of taking people from the capital city to Aquidneck Island,

Gov. Dan McKee and the R.I. Department of Transportation plan to hold a kickoff ceremony just before noon.

The ferry runs through Columbus Day weekend, and service to Bristol will also be available on weekends through Labor Day as well as the Fourth of July.

Free parking is available at the ferry terminal on India Street in Providence, and there’s a shuttle service from the train station, convention center, and downtown.

The Newport terminal is located on America’s Cup Avenue, while the Bristol stop is on Thames Street.

The trip takes about an hour and pets and bicycles can be brought on board.

Visit ridethebay.com for the ferry schedule, ticket prices and more information.