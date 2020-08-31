Providence boy, 14, drowns at Beavertail State Park

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has identified a 14-year-old boy who drowned Sunday at Beavertail State Park.

Daniel Carrascuza of Providence was fishing with his father and brother when he slipped on the rocks and fell into the water, according to the DEM.

Carrascuza’s father and two Good Samaritans went in and retrieved him and started administering CPR before first responders arrived.

He was transported to Newport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Providence

