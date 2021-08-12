Protestors block entrance to Raytheon in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of demonstrators were seen blocking the entrance to Raytheon’s facility in Portsmouth early Thursday morning.

Members of the “The FANG Collective” say they are protesting Raytheon’s weapon sales to Saudi Arabia and Israel, as well as their involvement in enforcing the U.S.-Mexican border.

The protest began around 6 a.m. and several people were apparently chained to cars to block the road, while others held banners and chanted slogans.

“We respect the right to lawful and peaceful protest,” a Raytheon spokesperson said in response.

Raytheon is the second largest weapons contractor in the world and the largest global producer of guided missiles.