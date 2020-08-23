Pro Trump boat rally, parade held in Narragansett Bay

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A flotilla of boats gathered under the Newport Pell Bridge on Sunday morning for a pro-Trump rally and parade.

Outfitted with Trump-Pence 2020 signs and flags, several dozen motor boats assembled in the water before making their way north past Bristol’s Colt State Park. That’s where a small crowd had gathered on the shoreline to cheer on the parade.

Organizers of the event said they planned the water rally because previous attempts to rally on the street were met with “hostility.”

