Potter League participating in nationwide ‘Empty the Shelters’ pet adoption event

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Looking for a new furry friend?

The Potter League for Animals is participating in this year’s “Empty the Shelters” event now through Sunday, July 11. The goal is to find homes for as many animals as possible.

Adoption fees for adult dogs, cats, and small mammals are $25, with BISSELL Pet Foundation covering the remainder of the cost.

The “Empty the Shelters” event began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their homes. Since then, BISSELL Pet Foundation has expanded its reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 414 shelters.

This summer’s event will be hosted in more than 180 shelters in 40 states, with hopes of securing loving homes for 4,000 pets.

“We are excited to participate in this national event that will lead to even more pets finding new homes,” Potter League CEO Brad Shear said. “We appreciated BISSELL Pet Foundations’ support for homeless animals across the country.”