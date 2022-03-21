MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone looking to get their dog, cat, or ferret vaccinated can do so at a lower cost through two clinics being hosted by the Potter League for Animals.

The first event will be held on Saturday, March 26, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown.

The second clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 30, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 50 Amaral St. in Riverside.

Distemper vaccines will be free, while the rabies vaccine will be $10 per animal, paid in cash at the clinic.

Cats will be vaccinated between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., according to the Potter League, while dogs will be vaccinated from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

To be eligible for a three-year vaccine, owners must bring proof of their pet’s prior vaccination. If proof is not provided, the animal will only receive a one-year vaccine. The Potter League asked owners to bring any and all records to the clinic.

Upon arrival, dogs must be on leashes and cats and other small animals should be in carriers. To get vaccinated, pets must be at least 12 weeks old.

The clinics will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, the Potter League added.

Anyone with questions can contact the Potter League at (401) 846-8276 or community@potterleague.org.