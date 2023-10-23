PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Portsmouth woman over the weekend following an investigation into suspected elder and child abuse, according to authorities.

Lisa Cory, 51, has been charged with felony abuse, neglect and exploitation of an adult with severe impairments, criminal negligence and two counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child.

The investigation began Sunday evening, when officers were called to Newport Hospital to investigate suspected elder abuse involving a patient and her caregiver.

The patient, identified by police as 78-year-old Leonilda Cory, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition earlier in the day. Leonilda appeared to be suffering from severe neglect and maltreatment, according to police, and passed away just hours after being admitted to the hospital.

Detectives determined Lisa was Leonilda’s primary caregiver, and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspected abuse and neglect.

Upon searching their Mill Lane home, the detectives uncovered evidence that Lisa willfully neglected Leonilda by not providing the necessary care, medical attention and support that she required.

Detectives also discovered two children, ages 16 and 17, living in the home who appeared to be suffering from abuse and neglect. The Department of Children, Youth and Families took custody of the children as a result.

Lisa was arraigned in Newport County District Court Monday, where she was granted $30,000 surety bail and ordered to stay away from the two children. Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 14.