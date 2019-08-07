Portsmouth woman charged after dog left in car for 3 hours dies

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she allegedly forgot her dog inside of her car for three hours, ultimately leading to its death.

Police said Emily Foley, 41, was running errands on Monday with her children and her 4-year-old golden retriever.

After returning home, police said Foley forgot to let her dog out of her car, leaving it trapped inside for approximately three hours.

When Foley realized the dog was still inside the car, she rushed outside to find the dog unresponsive.

She immediately contacted police and attempted to revive the dog, but was unsuccessful, according to police.

Foley was charged with unnecessary cruelty to animals and confining an animal in a motor vehicle.