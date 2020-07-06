Portsmouth woman arrested, charged in Fourth of July stabbing

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth woman was arrested over the holiday weekend after reportedly stabbing a man with a kitchen knife, according to Portsmouth Police Lt. John Cahoon.

Erin Sullivan, 37, was arrested Saturday night following the incident, Cahoon said. She was arrested again Sunday afternoon after Cahoon said she violated a no-contact order.

Cahoon said the victim, a 37-year-old Portsmouth man, was transported to Newport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries where he was treated and released.

Sullivan was charged with domestic felony assault, resisting arrest and vandalism. She is being held at the ACI and will be re-arraigned Tuesday at Kent County Courthouse.

