Portsmouth veterans make, donate more than 2,000 masks, but now need your help

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — This Memorial Day, a group of local veterans reached their goal of donating thousands of protective face masks — but they need help to make more.

The town of Portsmouth has been working with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Post to manufacture the masks.

The group’s treasurer, Scott Jamieson, said he never expected to learn how to sew, that is, until the pandemic hit.

“It’s probably about the last thing I ever thought I would find myself doing,” he said. “Sewing is not in my skill set.”

Now, he and dozens of veterans, along with their families and friends, have volunteered their time to make masks for first responders and anyone else who wants one.

Jamieson said they’ve surpassed their goal of 2,000 masks, but they’re down to only a couple yards of fabric and still have many requests to fill.

“To date, we have distributed 2,432, but the actual number that we made is probably closer to 3,000,” he said. “But right now, we are in need of uncut fabric. Cotton fabric is ideal, poly-cotton is fine.”

“Basically, if you put it over your face and it’s hard to breathe through, it’s too thick, and if it won’t stand up on its own, it’s too thin, and elastic, anything that would be comfortable going around the ears,” Jamieson continued.

If you’re interested in donating supplies, they can be dropped off in the bin outside the front door of the VFW Post at 822 Anthony Road, or contact the VWF Post at (401) 835-3819.

