Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Portsmouth veterans make, donate more than 2,000 masks, but now need your help

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — This Memorial Day, a group of local veterans reached their goal of donating thousands of protective face masks — but they need help to make more.

The town of Portsmouth has been working with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Post to manufacture the masks.

The group’s treasurer, Scott Jamieson, said he never expected to learn how to sew, that is, until the pandemic hit.

“It’s probably about the last thing I ever thought I would find myself doing,” he said. “Sewing is not in my skill set.”

Now, he and dozens of veterans, along with their families and friends, have volunteered their time to make masks for first responders and anyone else who wants one.

Jamieson said they’ve surpassed their goal of 2,000 masks, but they’re down to only a couple yards of fabric and still have many requests to fill.

“To date, we have distributed 2,432, but the actual number that we made is probably closer to 3,000,” he said. “But right now, we are in need of uncut fabric. Cotton fabric is ideal, poly-cotton is fine.”

“Basically, if you put it over your face and it’s hard to breathe through, it’s too thick, and if it won’t stand up on its own, it’s too thin, and elastic, anything that would be comfortable going around the ears,” Jamieson continued.

If you’re interested in donating supplies, they can be dropped off in the bin outside the front door of the VFW Post at 822 Anthony Road, or contact the VWF Post at (401) 835-3819.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com