Portsmouth veteran group: ‘We can now make almost 10K masks’

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In less than 24 hours, a local veteran group has received an outpouring of support from the community.

Members of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Post have been hard at work making face masks for first responders and the community.

The group’s treasurer, Scott Jamieson, previously told Eyewitness News that the group had surpassed its goal of making 2,000 masks, but was running out of fabric to make more.

Since the story aired Monday, Jamieson said community members have donated bags and bins full of fabric and materials.

“With all of these donations, we can now make almost 10,000 masks,” Jamieson said.

What made the donations even more special, Jamieson said, was that it was Portsmouth residents and veterans who stepped up to help.

George Fontain, 81, dropped off seven bins Tuesday morning.

“This is great to be able to drop this material off, I had bed sheets and fabric just sitting there and now it can be put to use to help people,” Fontaine said.

Jamieson said that so far, the group has distributed 2,432 face masks of the nearly 3,000 they’ve made.

If you’re interested in donating supplies, they can be dropped off in the bin outside the front door of the VFW Post at 822 Anthony Road, or contact the VWF Post at (401) 835-3819.

