Portsmouth resident conned out of thousands of dollars

East Bay

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An elderly Portsmouth resident was recently scammed out of several thousand dollars after being told one of their family members was in need of money, according to Lieutenant Michael Arnold.

Arnold tells Eyewitness News that the suspect approached the victim’s home, located in the Common Fence Point neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon to retrieve the money.

The suspect was seen driving a white cargo van in the area between 1:30-2 p.m.

Arnold said they’re hoping neighbors have security footage of that van that could help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew D’Aguanno at (401) 643-0165.

Providence

